MINISTERS HAVE PLAYED down media reports of Budget rows between the coalition party leaders, as talks continue ahead of the Budget on Tuesday.

The coalition leaders and senior ministers will meet today to put the final shape on the Budget.

On RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys was pressed on reports of rows within the coalition Government on Child Benefit payments.

“When I read the paper about rows between government parties, you would think we’re all sitting around the table killing each other,” said Humphreys.

“Well, that is certainly not the case.”

Child Benefit

On the issue of Child Benefits, Humphreys noted that there was a “very popular” double Child Benefit payment included in last year’s Budget that was paid before Christmas.

“It was a big help to young families,” said Humphreys, “and yes, Child Benefit is a priority for me, but nothing is decided yet.”

She was also asked about an increase in core Child Benefit rates.

The Child Benefit is €140 a month for each child and is a universal payment, meaning it is paid regardless of people’s incomes.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Simon Harris said there is a “roadmap” to having a higher rate of Child Benefit for lower income families, but that the measure would not be included in this year’s Budget.

“We have a limited pot,” said Humphreys, “and we have different views on how to spend it.

Humphreys said she would be attending a meeting later with the coalition party leaders and Finance Minister Jack Chambers and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.

“All of these things will be looked,” said Humphreys, who added that a double payment of Child Benefit would be “very useful” in the run-up to Christmas.

When asked if there would be targeted supports for low-income families, Humphreys said there would be but that the “negotiations are not finished”.

The Social Protection Minister added that she expects an increase in social welfare rates, such as the fuel allowance and living alone allowance.

Jobseekers’ Allowance

There have also been media reports of rows of possible increase to Jobseekers’ Allowance and whether there should be similar increase to that payment as are expected for other social welfare rates.

Humphreys said this is “one of the issues that we still have to make a decision on”

“The point I have made is very simple,” said Humphreys. “We’re at full employment, there are businesses crying out for staff, and with the limited resources available, my priority is to support our carers, our penners and people with disabilities.

“I have to prioritise the groups with the greatest needs. If everyone gets the same, then there is less for other measures.

“At the time of full employment when people are looking for workers, why would you give the same payment to the long term unemployed?”

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are said to be unhappy with this stance and are blocking it, with the Greens calling for the Jobseekers’ Allowance to be increased in line with other payments.

When asked about this, Humphreys said: “We all have views on how best to spend the money that’s available to us.

“It will be sorted and there will be a good package on Budget Day.”

She added that she expects there will be a “strong Cost of Living package that will be paid this side of Christmas”.

‘Normal part of the process’

Elsewhere, Minister of State and Green Party TD Malcom Noonan also played down reports of coalition row.

Noonan, Minister of State with responsibility for nature, heritage and electoral reform, was asked on RTÉ’s The Week In Politics about reports in the Mail on Sunday of a Budget fall-out between Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Noonan said “this is a normal part of the process” and that talks “will run right up to the wire before Budget Day”.

Noonan also welcomed an exemption for farmers from the Residential Zoned Land Tax that is expected to be announced in the Budget on Tuesday.

Residential Zoned Land Tax will be targeted at unused land, which has been zoned or classified as a site for housing.

The tax would include mixed-land sites, where other services may also be built on the site, and the rate is set at 3% of the land’s market value.

However, farmers believe that the fee unfairly targets them as some of their land may go unused for particular portions of the year.

Last month, O’Gorman said he was “confident” that the Department of Finance would deliver a tax regime that excludes farmers but still “attacks” the issue of land hoarding to ensure that zoned and serviced land for housing is used.

Noonan also pointed to transport proposals among the Green Party for this year’s Budget.

It is seeking to extend free public transport to all children under the age of nine – currently, children under five years of age go free.