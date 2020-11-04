#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 4 November 2020
Denmark to cull millions of minks after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans

Denmark is the world’s largest producer of mink fur.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Nov 2020
Denmark's prime minister says the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimise the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.
Denmark’s prime minister says the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimise the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans. File pic: PA
DENMARK, THE WORLD’S biggest producer of mink fur, said today it would cull all of the country’s minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at mink farms and had spread to people.

The mutation “could pose a risk that future (coronavirus) vaccines won’t work the way they should”, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

“It is necessary to cull all the minks.”

Denmark’s police chief Thorkild Fogde said they would start the culling as “soon as possible”, but conceded that with 15 million to 17 million minks spread over 1,080 farms it was “a very large undertaking”.

The World Health Organization said the novel coronavirus spreads primarily through human-to-human transmission, but that “there is evidence of transmission at the human-animal interface”.

Several animals – including dogs and cats – have tested positive for the virus and there have been reported cases at mink farms in the Netherlands and Spain, as well as in Denmark.

“In a few instances, the minks that were infected by humans have transmitted the virus to other people. These are the first reported cases of animal-to-human transmission,” the WHO said in a statement sent to AFP.

The novel coronavirus has been detected at 207 Danish mink farms, including some cases with a mutated version that has been confirmed to spread back to humans.

Health authorities have also concluded that the mutated virus “is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus”.

“Studies have shown that the mutations may affect the current candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

“It is a threat to the development of coronavirus vaccines. That is why it is important that we make a national effort,” he added.

While the majority of cases had been observed in the northern part of the Jutland region, all minks in the country would still be culled.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) is developing new technical guidance on animal health, including on testing and quarantine, the WHO said.

In a bid to curb coronavirus, last month Denmark lowered the limit on public gatherings to 10 people from 50 and banned the sale of alcohol after 10 pm while face masks are obligatory in all indoor public spaces. 

 The country has registered 50,530 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 729 deaths.

AFP

