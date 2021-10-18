#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 18 October 2021
'Miracle' pair found alive after days in Australian outback

They had failed to return to the remote community of Hermannsburg after a weekend away.

By AFP Monday 18 Oct 2021, 9:24 AM
24 minutes ago 4,367 Views 1 Comment
Town of Atitjere in Outback Australia
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO PEOPLE HAVE survived days without water in Australia’s hot and dusty outback, police said today, ending a frenzied five-day air and land rescue effort.

Twenty-one-year-old Shaun Emitja and 14-year-old Mahesh Patrick were reported missing on Tuesday in the Harts Range area of central Australia.

After their blue Nissan Navara was found abandoned and bogged down in a dirt track, police scoured the countryside using a helicopter and expert trackers.

The pair were feared to be in grave danger given a lack of water and the area’s extreme temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in what is still the southern hemisphere’s spring.

But Northern Territory police said today that the pair – who had become separated – were found alive and well by an “absolute miracle”.

Officers said teenager Patrick was found in bushland late on Friday and was treated for dehydration and sore feet from walking in the remote environment.

Emitja was not found until a day later. “He is undergoing health checks but appears well,” police said.

It is believed the pair survived without fresh water or provisions.

AFP

