Have you seen Alannah? 13-year-old missing from Dublin since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Alannah Kavanagh who went missing from Ballinteer, Dublin 16 on yesterday evening.

Alannah is described as being 5’ 2” in height with a slim build.

She has long black hair and blue eyes.

Alannah was wearing a black hooded jumper at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Alannah is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.