Have you seen Alannah? 13-year-old missing from Dublin since yesterday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Alannah Kavanagh who went missing from Ballinteer, Dublin 16 on yesterday evening.
Alannah is described as being 5’ 2” in height with a slim build.
She has long black hair and blue eyes.
Alannah was wearing a black hooded jumper at the time she went missing.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Alannah is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS