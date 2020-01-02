This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 January, 2020
Family of missing man Ambrose Doyle 'concerned for his wellbeing'

The man’s family became concerned when he didn’t make contact over the Christmas period.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 10:43 PM
45 minutes ago 5,259 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4952266
Image: Garda Press
Image: Garda Press

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Ambrose Doyle, who has been missing since the end of November.

He was last seen on 25 November 2019 in the St Dominic’s Park area of Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí said the man’s family became concerned for his wellbeing when he didn’t make contact over the Christmas period.

He is described as approximately 5′ 7″ in height, of a slight build, with black hair. He also has tattoos on his chest. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

