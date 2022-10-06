Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding man (52) missing from Dublin since September

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 52-year-old Gerard James, who is missing from his home in Dublin 8.

Gerard was last seen on Thursday, 22 September.

He is described as being 5’5″ inches tall with a slim build. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Gerard is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

