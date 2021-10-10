Teenage boy missing from Trim since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from the Trim area of Meath since Thursday evening.

Ronan Quinn is described as being approximately 5’7″ inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known at this time what Ronan was last wearing.

Anyone with any information on Ronan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.