Have you seen Stephen? 17-year-old missing from Dublin since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Dublin.

Stephen Cawley has been missing from the South Circular Road, Dublin 8, since Monday, 13 June 2022.

He is described as being 6’ 0” in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.