Gardaí appeal for help finding 24-year-old missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dennis Costigan who is missing from his home in Ballyfermot.

The 24-year-old was last seen when he left Tallaght Hospital at approximately 2pm on Thursday 13 June.

He is described as being 6’1″ in height, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Dennis was wearing when he went missing.

Any information on Dennis’s whereabouts should be reported to Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.