Saturday 11 March 2023
# Newbridge
Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing 15-year-old boy
Alan Tretuic is missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare since 6 March, 2023.
28 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Alan Tretuic is missing from Newbridge, County Kildare since 6 March, 2023.

Alan is described as being approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the Newbridge town area at approximately 4pm on Monday, 6 March.

Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

