Thursday 3 October, 2019
Family concerned for welfare of boy missing from Cork for a week

Leo Boyers-Hipwell was last seen on Wednesday, 25 September.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 8:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,344 Views 1 Comment
Leo Boyers-Hipwell
Image: Garda Press Office
Leo Boyers-Hipwell
Leo Boyers-Hipwell
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing from Co Cork for over a week.

Leo Boyers-Hipwell (16) has been missing from his home in Ballycrenane, Ballymacoda, since Wednesday, 25 September.

Leo is described as being 5’9” in height, of very slim build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí said he has a tattoo of Chinese writing on his right or left wrist, but could not confirm which wrist.

It is not known what Leo was wearing when he left home. His family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has any information has been asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

