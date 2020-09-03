Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Cork for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who went missing from Shanakiel, Co Cork, over a week ago.

Michael Harrington was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, 25 August.

He is described as being 4’9″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed that Michael was wearing a navy-blue tracksuit at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts has asked asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.