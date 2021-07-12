Have you seen Charmaine? 16-year-old missing from Dublin since last week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Charmaine Kelly who is missing from the Dublin 8 area.

The 16-year-old was last seen on 5 July.

She is described as being 5’0″, with brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

Charmaine is also known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Co Louth, according to a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.