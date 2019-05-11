Have you seen this man? He's been missing from his Dublin home since Monday

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION that can help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 26-year-old man is being urged to come forward.

Thomas Doran was last seen when he left his home at Sheehy Skeffington Meadows in Tallaght, Dublin 24, at 8pm on Monday 6 May.

He is described as being 6’2″, with brown hair, brown eyes and a strong build.

Gardaí and Thomas’s family have concerns for his welfare, and have called for anyone with information to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.