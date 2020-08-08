Appeal for information to help trace man (24) missing from his home in Ennis

GARDAÍ IN CLARE have issued an appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a missing 24-year-old man.

Clem O’Connell has been missing from his home in Ennis since Monday 3 August.

He is described as being 5’6″ in height, of slight build with short brown hair and stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a fleece collar, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and grey Adidas runners.

Gardaí and Clem’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.