GARDAÍ IN KERRY are to carry out checkpoints in the county as part of a search for 56-year-old farmer Michael Gaine who has been missing from his home for a week.

Michael “Mike” Gaine, who lives on a farm in Moll’s Gap, was last seen in a shop in Kenmare shortly before 10am on Thursday, 20 March.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are “extremely” concerned for his wellbeing.

As part of its missing person investigation, Gardaí are looking to speak with and further seek the assistance of the public through checkpoints in the Kenmare area.

When last seen, Michael’s was buying phone credit in the Centra shop in Kenmare town at 9.48am, which was captured on CCTV.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 10in tall, of a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

On the day he disappeared, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

A source this week said gardaí investigating the disappearance are “keeping an open mind” on what might have happened to him.

People are being asked to submit any footage, pictures or videos from Thursday March 20 or Friday March 21 in the Kenmare town or Moll’s Gap areas (N71/R568) to gardai.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station or any garda station.

With reporting from PA.