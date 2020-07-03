Appeal for information on missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Navan, Co Meath

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old woman.

Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to gardaí on Wednesday, 17 June.

She was last seen in Navan, Co Meath, but is also known to frequent Dundalk, Co Louth.

Folashade is described as being approximately 5’5″ in height, of slight build, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Folashade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.