Family concerned for man who has been missing from Cork for three weeks

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man who has been missing from Co Cork for three weeks.

Martin Faherty was last seen in the Kinsale area on 3 January at approximately 12.10am.

Martin is described as being 5’7” in height, of slight build, bald, with brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a green woolly hat, a shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Martin or has information on his whereabouts have been asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.