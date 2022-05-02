Appeal to find man missing from Limerick since Wednesday

Davis Mazelis Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old man who has been missing from the Dooradoyle area of Limerick since Wednesday.

Davis Mazelis is described as being 5’11″ in height, of medium build, with short light brown hair.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

