This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family concerned for welfare of man (27) missing from Laois for four days

It is believed Helbijs Lejins may be in the Dublin area.

By Órla Ryan Monday 20 Jan 2020, 6:19 PM
50 minutes ago 6,756 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972980
Helbijs Lejins
Image: Garda Press Office
Helbijs Lejins
Helbijs Lejins
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help finding a 27-year-old man who has been missing from Co Laois for four days.

Helbijs Lejins was last seen at his home at Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, on Thursday, 16 January.

Helbijs is described as being approximately 6’1″ in height, of a slim build, with blue/grey eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit pants, black/grey runners and carrying a grey backpack. Gardaí and Helbijs’s family are concerned for his welfare. It is believed Helbijs may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone who may have seen Helbijs or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie