Family concerned for welfare of man (27) missing from Laois for four days

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help finding a 27-year-old man who has been missing from Co Laois for four days.

Helbijs Lejins was last seen at his home at Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, on Thursday, 16 January.

Helbijs is described as being approximately 6’1″ in height, of a slim build, with blue/grey eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit pants, black/grey runners and carrying a grey backpack. Gardaí and Helbijs’s family are concerned for his welfare. It is believed Helbijs may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone who may have seen Helbijs or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.