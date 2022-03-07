Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing a 17-year-old who has been missing from Co Dublin for three days.

Teenager Megan Lockhart has been missing from Tallaght since Friday.

Megan is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen, Megan was wearing a grey top, grey leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information on Megan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.