Appeal for 34-year-old woman missing from Dublin for four days

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Natasha Mangan, who has been missing since last Wednesday.

She’s been missing from her home in Kilmainham, Dublin.

Natasha is described as being approximately 5ft 2in tall and of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue denim jacket, a red V-neck top with blue jeans and runners.

Gardaí and her family are extremely concerned for her safety. When last seen Natasha was near Connolly Train Station and may have gone to Dún Laoghaire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.