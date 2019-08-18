This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 18 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal for 34-year-old woman missing from Dublin for four days

Natasha Mangan is 5ft 2in tall, and was wearing a blue denim jacket when last seen.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 10:34 AM
17 minutes ago 2,787 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4771249
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Natasha Mangan, who has been missing since last Wednesday. 

She’s been missing from her home in Kilmainham, Dublin.

Natasha is described as being approximately 5ft 2in tall and of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue denim jacket, a red V-neck top with blue jeans and runners.

Gardaí and her family are extremely concerned for her safety. When last seen Natasha was near Connolly Train Station and may have gone to Dún Laoghaire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie