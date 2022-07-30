Have you seen Bohdan? 81-year-old missing from Ballymun

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Bohdan Rudenko, who has been missing since last night.
Bohdan was last seen in the Ballymun area of Dublin 9 at approximately 5pm yesterday evening.
He is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, bald, with a broad build.
When last seen, Bohdan was wearing an off-blue peak cap with a red and white logo, a cream jacket, grey pants and cream shoes with a white sole.
Gardaí and Bohdan’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Bohdan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
