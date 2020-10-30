Gardaí appeal for help in finding 15-year-old missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kayla Ryan.

The 15-year-old was last seen in Cork City on Tuesday, 27 October.

Kayla is described as 5ft 2in tall, of slight build with long brown hair.

When last seen Kayla was wearing grey leggings, a black hoodie, black puff jacket and black Nike air max trainers.

She is known to frequent the Mallow area of Co, Cork, according to a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.