Have you seen Sean? 28-year-old missing from Dublin since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 28-year-old who have been missing from Dublin since Tuesday.
Sean McCarthy, who is missing from Popintree, Dublin, was last seen in the Drumcondra area on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 2.
Sean is described as approximately 5’ 8” in height, of stocky build, with blue eyes and short dark hair.
His family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for his wellbeing and trying to locate him.
Anyone with any information that could assist Gardaí in locating Sean, is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
