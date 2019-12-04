This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Concerns raised over 75-year-old missing from Dublin since yesterday

Peter Slater has been missing from the Leopardstown area since yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 12:59 PM
45 minutes ago 2,784 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4918071
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 75-year-old man who was last seen yesterday.

Peter Slater, who is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18, is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, with grey hair and of medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie with white stripes on the arms and black Adidas bottoms.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for his welfare, and that Peter may present as confused when approached.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact gardaí in Dundrum on 01 666 5600.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

