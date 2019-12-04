Concerns raised over 75-year-old missing from Dublin since yesterday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 75-year-old man who was last seen yesterday.

Peter Slater, who is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18, is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, with grey hair and of medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie with white stripes on the arms and black Adidas bottoms.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for his welfare, and that Peter may present as confused when approached.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact gardaí in Dundrum on 01 666 5600.