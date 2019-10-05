Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager last seen in Clonmel

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old missing from his home in Tipperary.

Cian O’Leary was last seen at around 3.15am on Thursday at Ferryhouse, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

He is described as 5’4 in height, with blue eyes and short dark hair, and a bleached blonde fringe.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.