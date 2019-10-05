This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager last seen in Clonmel

He is described as 5’4 in height with blue eyes and short dark hair with a bleached blonde fringe.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 6:53 PM
21 minutes ago 883 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4838969
Image: Garda press office
Image: Garda press office

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old missing from his home in Tipperary. 

Cian O’Leary was last seen at around 3.15am on Thursday at Ferryhouse, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. 

He is described as 5’4 in height, with blue eyes and short dark hair, and a bleached blonde fringe. 

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

