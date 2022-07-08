Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of man (37) missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old man missing from Cork.

Peter O’Loughlin has been missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork since Monday, 4 July 2022.

He is described as approximately 5′ 8″ inches in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station