#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Garda Water Unit joins search for missing sea cave explorer in Clare

The man, an experienced cave diver, had gone to the area possibly to explore a local cave.

By Pat Flynn Monday 9 May 2022, 6:31 PM
38 minutes ago 4,369 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5759077
The man's car was located at the Bridges of Ross on the Loop Head peninsula.
Image: Pat Flynn
The man's car was located at the Bridges of Ross on the Loop Head peninsula.
The man's car was located at the Bridges of Ross on the Loop Head peninsula.
Image: Pat Flynn

THE GARDA WATER Unit has joined the search for a man believed missing at a popular beauty spot in Co Clare.

The alarm was raised yesterday evening when Gardaí were notified that a car had been located at the Bridges of Ross on the Loop Head peninsula and may have been there for several days.

Gardaí visited the scene and after taking the details of the car, commenced efforts to identify and locate its owner.

Gardaí established from speaking to locals that the car may have been parked in the area for almost a week.

Gardaí also learned that the man, an experienced cave diver, had gone to the area possibly to explore a local cave.

It’s understood the man is Eastern European but has been living in Ireland for some time.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Gardaí carried out a search of the area where the man’s car was found late last night.

Diver Search Clare Garda Water Unit 1 It’s understood the man is Eastern European but has been living in Ireland for some time. Source: Pat Flynn

 

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, joined the search shortly after midnight and carried out a comprehensive search of the area and south west to Loop Head lighthouse. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Coast Guard volunteers returned to the area early today and conducted a shoreline search at low tide in an effort to find any trace of the missing diver.

It’s understood that members of the Irish Cave Rescue Organisation also carried out a search of the area on Sunday.

Shortly after 2pm today, members of the Garda Water Unit arrived in the area to carry out an assessment of the area from the cliff top before divers commenced searches in rock pools and waters around the base of the cliffs.

Volunteers from Kilkee Sub Aqua Club’s search and recovery unit are expected to join the search this evening.

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie