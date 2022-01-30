#Open journalism No news is bad news

Teenage girl and boy missing from Meath since Friday

Hannah O’Brien and Martin Ward, both aged 15, were last seen two days ago.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 7:16 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Hannah O’Brien and Martin Ward
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers who are missing from the Julianstown area of Co Meath.

Hannah O’Brien and Martin Ward, both aged 15, were last seen on Friday.

Hannah is described as being 5’3″, with long blonde hair, of slim build and has blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a light pink fluffy jacket, black Nike leggings and white runners.

Martin is described as being 5’9″, with sandy blonde hair, of average build and with blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black puffy jacket, navy shorts and black runners with an orange pattern.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

