Gardaí appeal for public's help finding missing 15-year-old girl

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Christine Greene was last seen in Mulhuddart late on Wednesday night.
She is described as being:
- 5 foot 6 inches in height
- With long brown hair
- And blue eyes
When last seen, Christine was wearing:
- Black jeans
- A black mesh top
- and runners
Gardaí are concerned for Christine nd anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 – 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
