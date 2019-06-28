Gardaí appeal for public's help finding missing 15-year-old girl

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Christine Greene was last seen in Mulhuddart late on Wednesday night.

She is described as being:

5 foot 6 inches in height

With long brown hair

And blue eyes

When last seen, Christine was wearing:

Black jeans

A black mesh top

and runners

Gardaí are concerned for Christine nd anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 – 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.