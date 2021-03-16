Gardaí seek help to find 13-year-old girl missing from Co Meath

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl has been missing from Co Meath since the weekend.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Hannah O’Brien, who has missing from Laytown since Sunday.

She is described as being 5’3” with a slim build, long auburn hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí believe the teenager may be in the Mullingar area in Co Westmeath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne gardaí on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.