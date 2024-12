FROM TOMORROW, all mobile phones and other small electronic devices sold in the EU must be compatible with the USB-C charger.

The one-size-fits-all measure means that electronics appearing on the market must use the same charger, with the aim to phase out the need for multiple and often obsolete fittings.

The charger had been at the centre of a dispute between the EU and US tech giant Apple, before the latter bowed to the bloc’s desire to having just one charger for mobile phones and a host of other devices.

For customers, it mean no longer having have to buy a new charging device when buying a new mobile phone or similar electronic equipment.

It applies to devices ranging from handheld mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras and headphones, to headsets, handheld videogame consoles, portable speakers, keyboards and mice.

The EU directive will also ensure that charging speeds are the same when using compatible chargers.

Last year, Apple agreed to the European Union’s plan to make all phones and small devices compatible with the USB-C charging cables, a move it says will reduce waste and save money for consumers.

Apple had previously argued that its cable was more secure than USB-C chargers for its iPhone series.

The new rules kick in for all small devices, except laptops, which are not required to abide by the regulations for another 16 months. This is to give manufacturers of laptops the time needed for redesign and transition to the common charging solution.

Outgoing Minister of State with special responsibility for Communications and the Circular Economy Ossian Smyth said that the directive will also promote Ireland’s move towards a circular economy by reducing the environmental footprint associated with the production and disposal of chargers.

“This Directive will improve convenience for consumers – not just in Ireland but across the EU – by significantly reducing the amount they spend on chargers,” Smyth said.

He added that the reduction in unnecessary charger purchases will lead to an “estimated 980-tonne reduction in electronic waste” in the EU per year.