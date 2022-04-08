#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested and €580K worth of cannabis seized in Co Monaghan

A man aged in his 60s is to appear before a sitting of Monaghan District Court tomorrow.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Apr 2022, 9:34 PM
35 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5734207
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

CANNABIS WORTH AN estimated €580,000 has been seized by Gardaí, and a man has been charged following a search operation in the Castleblayney area of Co Monaghan.

Following searches at a property this morning, suspected cannabis herb was discovered sealed in a number of vacuum bags.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene following this seizure and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Castleblayney Garda Station.

The man has since been charged and is set to appear before a sitting of Monaghan District Court tomorrow at 3.30pm.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

This morning’s search is part of Operation Tara, and involved gardaí from the Carrickmacross District, assisted by personnel from Castleblayney Garda Station. The Cavan-Monaghan Divisional search team and the Garda Dog Unit were also involved.

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts.

