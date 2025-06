A MOTORCYSLIST HAS died after a crash involving a car in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.

At around 1:20pm, Gardaí were alerted to a collision on the R190 at Lisnalong.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital.

The R190 between Ballybay and Cootehill remains closed for the scene to be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage – including dash-cam – and were traveling in the area between 1pm and 1:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 9747900, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.