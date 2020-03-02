This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 2 Mar 2020, 7:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #COVID-19: A school in Dublin will today begin its two week closing period after it was confirmed a pupil was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus

2. #CORK: A man has been hospitalised after an apparent stabbing incident at a bar in Cork city yesterday evening. 

3. #TRADE TALKS: The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and European Union are due to start today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement.

4. #UNITED STATES: Pete Buttigieg has pulled out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination giving a major boost to former Vice President Joe Biden. 

5. #DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL: The Local Authority has investigated more than 20 murals across the capital for alleged breaches of planning laws in the last three years, new figures show.

6. #SEANAD: Former Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan and former Mayor of Derry Elisha McCallion are among seven Sinn Féin nominees for the upcoming Seanad elections.

7. #COALITION: The Green Party needs to be “extremely careful” if it goes into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, former Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan has warned. 

8. #SPENDING: Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy decided against increasing general election spending limits for candidates amid concerns taxpayers would be hit with an extra bill of almost €190,000.

9. #WEATHER: As a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the entire country comes to an end, it’s set to be a cold day with sunshine and showers. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

