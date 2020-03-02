The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: A school in Dublin will today begin its two week closing period after it was confirmed a pupil was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

2. #CORK: A man has been hospitalised after an apparent stabbing incident at a bar in Cork city yesterday evening.

3. #TRADE TALKS: The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and European Union are due to start today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement.

4. #UNITED STATES: Pete Buttigieg has pulled out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination giving a major boost to former Vice President Joe Biden.

5. #DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL: The Local Authority has investigated more than 20 murals across the capital for alleged breaches of planning laws in the last three years, new figures show.

6. #SEANAD: Former Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan and former Mayor of Derry Elisha McCallion are among seven Sinn Féin nominees for the upcoming Seanad elections.

7. #COALITION: The Green Party needs to be “extremely careful” if it goes into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, former Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan has warned.

8. #SPENDING: Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy decided against increasing general election spending limits for candidates amid concerns taxpayers would be hit with an extra bill of almost €190,000.

9. #WEATHER: As a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the entire country comes to an end, it’s set to be a cold day with sunshine and showers.

