This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former MEP Lynn Boylan among seven candidates on Sinn Féin ticket for Seanad elections

Boylan is joined by a councillor, a former mayor of Derry and four sitting senators running for Sinn Féin.

By Sean Murray Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 5,901 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5028664
Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan.
Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

FORMER DUBLIN MEP Lynn Boylan and former Mayor of Derry Elisha McCallion are among seven Sinn Féin nominees for the upcoming Seanad elections.

They join sitting senators Paul Gavan, Máire Devine, Fintan Warfield and Niall Ó Donnghaile in seeking election to the upper house of the Oireachtas.

Mayo councillor Gerry Murray completes the Sinn Féin line-up.

Boylan served as a member of the European Parliament from 2014 to 2019, but lost her seat in last year’s election.

A staunch supporter of the families of victims of the Stardust disaster in recent times, she will run for the Seanad on the Agriculture Panel alongside Murray. 

Gavan and Devine will run on the Labour Panel, Warfield on the Culture and Education Panel and Ó Donnghaile on the Administrative Panel.

McCallion, a former MP for Foyle, is running on the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Sinn Féin senators will help to advance the party’s agenda of giving workers and families a break, building homes, reducing and freezing rents, tackling the trolley crisis securing the state pension at 65 years of age and preparing for Irish unity.”

Related Reads

28.02.20 FG’s Catherine Noone gets the nod, but Kate O’Connell loses out on Seanad nomination
16.02.20 Your Seanad election guide: How you can (or why you can't) vote for the next batch of senators
14.02.20 Ruth Coppinger to contest Seanad election after losing Dáil seat

Tomorrow is the deadline for proposals of nomination to the vocational panels for the Seanad elections.

Polling for the vocational panels on the 60-seat Seanad closes on 30 March.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie