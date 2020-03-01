Former MEP Lynn Boylan among seven candidates on Sinn Féin ticket for Seanad elections

FORMER DUBLIN MEP Lynn Boylan and former Mayor of Derry Elisha McCallion are among seven Sinn Féin nominees for the upcoming Seanad elections.

They join sitting senators Paul Gavan, Máire Devine, Fintan Warfield and Niall Ó Donnghaile in seeking election to the upper house of the Oireachtas.

Mayo councillor Gerry Murray completes the Sinn Féin line-up.

Boylan served as a member of the European Parliament from 2014 to 2019, but lost her seat in last year’s election.

A staunch supporter of the families of victims of the Stardust disaster in recent times, she will run for the Seanad on the Agriculture Panel alongside Murray.

Gavan and Devine will run on the Labour Panel, Warfield on the Culture and Education Panel and Ó Donnghaile on the Administrative Panel.

McCallion, a former MP for Foyle, is running on the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Sinn Féin senators will help to advance the party’s agenda of giving workers and families a break, building homes, reducing and freezing rents, tackling the trolley crisis securing the state pension at 65 years of age and preparing for Irish unity.”

Tomorrow is the deadline for proposals of nomination to the vocational panels for the Seanad elections.

Polling for the vocational panels on the 60-seat Seanad closes on 30 March.