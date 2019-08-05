Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Shelby the Dog from Wicklow sits in a Mazda Mx 5 enjoying the atmosphere of the Dalkey Vintage Car Festival, in Dalkey town today.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shelby the Dog from Wicklow sits in a Mazda Mx 5 enjoying the atmosphere of the Dalkey Vintage Car Festival, in Dalkey town today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A couple hold hands as they join a protest in Hong Kong today. Source: AP/PA Images

#CLIMATE CHANGE: July was the hottest month ever recorded…EVER.

#UK: Tesco announced it was cutting 4,500 jobs in the UK.

#USA: Trump condemned the two mass shootings and described the attacks as “crimes against humanity”.

PARTING SHOT

You gave it a bash, pal. That’s all we can say. You have to applaud the attempt though.

Brazilian gang leader Clauvino da Silva tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary’s main door in her place.

It did not work.

