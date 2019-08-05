This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 5 August, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the news this bank holiday Monday.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 5 Aug 2019, 7:45 PM
Shelby the Dog from Wicklow sits in a Mazda Mx 5 enjoying the atmosphere of the Dalkey Vintage Car Festival, in Dalkey town today.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CAR 936_90577039 Shelby the Dog from Wicklow sits in a Mazda Mx 5 enjoying the atmosphere of the Dalkey Vintage Car Festival, in Dalkey town today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Hong Kong Protests A couple hold hands as they join a protest in Hong Kong today. Source: AP/PA Images

#CLIMATE CHANGE: July was the hottest month ever recorded…EVER.

#UK: Tesco announced it was cutting 4,500 jobs in the UK.

#USA: Trump condemned the two mass shootings and described the attacks as “crimes against humanity”.

PARTING SHOT

You gave it a bash, pal. That’s all we can say. You have to applaud the attempt though.

Brazilian gang leader Clauvino da Silva tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary’s main door in her place.

It did not work.

[image alt="https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1158345055335264257" src="http://newadmin.thejournal.ie/wp-admin/journal-admin/embed-screenshot/?service=twitter&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FSkyNews%2Fstatus%2F1158345055335264257" credit-url="https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FSkyNews" credit-source="Sky%20News%2FTwitter" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" service="twitter" embed-width="500" embed-height="121" title="https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1158345055335264257" class="" data-mce-="" /end]

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

