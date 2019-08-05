Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A teenager who fell ill at the Indiependence music festival has died in hospital.
- The family of a 15-year-old Irish citizen missing in Malaysia have said they “fear for her safety” and have appealed for help in locating her.
- A man died following a serious assault outside a Longford pub.
- It emerged that free condoms will be distributed across third level colleges in the final three months of this year.
- A man was arrested following a serious assault outside a fast food outlet in Tallaght, Dublin.
- A government report found that the the nation’s ageing population has been identified as a significant risk which will put pressure on areas such as education, healthcare, employment, housing, and pension provision.
- A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after gardaí spotted him driving down the Luas tracks with an open can of cider.
- It emerged how up to half of food provided to patients in Irish hospitals was not eaten.
WORLD
#CLIMATE CHANGE: July was the hottest month ever recorded…EVER.
#UK: Tesco announced it was cutting 4,500 jobs in the UK.
#USA: Trump condemned the two mass shootings and described the attacks as “crimes against humanity”.
PARTING SHOT
You gave it a bash, pal. That’s all we can say. You have to applaud the attempt though.
Brazilian gang leader Clauvino da Silva tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary’s main door in her place.
It did not work.
[image alt="https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1158345055335264257" src="http://newadmin.thejournal.ie/wp-admin/journal-admin/embed-screenshot/?service=twitter&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FSkyNews%2Fstatus%2F1158345055335264257" credit-url="https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FSkyNews" credit-source="Sky%20News%2FTwitter" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" service="twitter" embed-width="500" embed-height="121" title="https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1158345055335264257" class="" data-mce-="" /end]
