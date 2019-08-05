Man (20s) arrested after serious assault outside Tallaght fast food restaurant

The man in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating an assault that occurred outside a fast-food restaurant in the Belgard Road area of Tallaght on Saturday.

Gardaí attended the car park of a fast food restaurant shortly after 3am on Saturday following reports that a man in his early 40s had received facial injuries as a result of an assault.

A garda spokesperson said the man did not receive medical attention at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day where he “remains in a serious condition”.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the Belgard Road area on Saturday between 2.30am and 3.30am who may have witnessed the incident to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.