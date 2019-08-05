This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) arrested after serious assault outside Tallaght fast food restaurant

A man in his 40s received facial injuries during the assault and remains in serious condition.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Aug 2019, 12:04 PM
3 hours ago 14,691 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753332
The man in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
The man in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station
The man in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating an assault that occurred outside a fast-food restaurant in the Belgard Road area of Tallaght on Saturday. 

Gardaí attended the car park of a fast food restaurant shortly after 3am on Saturday following reports that a man in his early 40s had received facial injuries as a result of an assault. 

A garda spokesperson said the man did not receive medical attention at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day where he “remains in a serious condition”.

The man in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the Belgard Road area on Saturday between 2.30am and 3.30am who may have witnessed the incident to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie