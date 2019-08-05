This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man dies following serious assault outside pub in Co Longford

A post mortem examination is due to be carried later today.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Aug 2019, 7:51 AM
The man in his 50s was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital last Thursday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a serious assault outside a pub in Foigha, Co Longford last Thursday.

Gardaí from Ballymahon attended the serious assault incident which occurred outside a licenced premises on 1 August at approximately 5.30pm.

The man in his 50s was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with serious injuries but was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried later today.

A garda spokesperson said the local coroner had been notified and investigations are ongoing. 

Shortly after the incident on Thursday, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the investigation. He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate St, Dublin on Saturday.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie