Man dies following serious assault outside pub in Co Longford

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a serious assault outside a pub in Foigha, Co Longford last Thursday.

Gardaí from Ballymahon attended the serious assault incident which occurred outside a licenced premises on 1 August at approximately 5.30pm.

The man in his 50s was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with serious injuries but was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried later today.

A garda spokesperson said the local coroner had been notified and investigations are ongoing.

Shortly after the incident on Thursday, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the investigation. He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate St, Dublin on Saturday.

