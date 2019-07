ANY TAXI DRIVER familiar with north Dublin will know what you mean if you asked to be dropped to the moon estate.

Across from the Northside Shopping Centre in Coolock is a small collection of estates built during the rapid sprawl of the city in the late 60s – and these new estates had to be named.

The inspiration for this one is clear. You’ll find Apollo Way, Armstrong Walk, Aldrin Walk, Eagle Park, and Tranquility Grove.

