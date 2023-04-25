Fate of lunar rover (and Irish samples on board) unknown as contact is lost before moon landing

CONTACT HAS BEEN lost with a lunar lander that has a rover on board carrying samples that were produced in Dublin City University, moments before it was due to land on the moon.

Japanese company ispace have said that the mission may have failed.

The founder of the company, Takeshi Hakamada, said: “We have to assume that we did not complete the landing on the lunar surface”.

The metal and polymer samples come from DCU’s School of Chemical Sciences, and they are attached to the Rashid Lunar Rover, in order to facilitate a study of the way that moon dust sticks to varying surfaces.

The rover was made by engineers and scientists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in the United Arab Emirates, which was due to be brought to the moon by ispace’s lunar lander.

The attempted moon landing was due to be the first from a private company.

Company loses contact

However, flight controllers at the Japanese firm lost contact with the spacecraft moments before the planned touchdown.

Controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as the minutes went by with still no word from the lander.

A webcast commentator urged everyone to be patient as the controllers investigated what may have happened.

Contact was lost as the lander descended the final 33 feet, travelling at about 16mph.

“Everyone, please give us a few minutes to confirm,” the commentator said.

My condolences and respect to the @ispace_inc team on today’s landing attempt. So close! I look forward to learning from the details. https://t.co/YA5IctjlWd pic.twitter.com/WGLRqllhYl — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 25, 2023

The lunar rover carrying the samples was travelling towards the moon aboard the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander.

Staff at DCU were together to watch the attempted moon landing this evening.

Dr Susan Kelleher, who worked on producing the samples that are affixed to the wheel of the land rover alongside the European Astronaut Centre, tweeted out that staff at the School of Chemical Sciences were “all tuned in” to watch the broadcast of the mission this evening.

“Fingers crossed for a successful landing,” she added.

The project involving the DCU samples aimed to study the adhesion of moon dust (which is called regolith) onto different surfaces using a high resolution camera to gain an understanding of how it can be reduced.

Moon dust is very sharp, dry and fine, and difficult to reproduce on earth.

It can interfere with electronics and how gaskets and seals work, according to the School of Chemical Sciences.

One of the big issues with the dust is that it sticks to everything from astronaut’s boots to gloves, suits, cords, tools and more.

Speaking before today’s developments, Dr Susan Kelleher said that the DCU lab was “proud” of the role it is playing in solving the “sticky” problem of moon dust for future human and robotic explorers on the moon.

“Working with these types of materials teaches us even more about developing new surfaces that can kill bacteria, which will have applications here on Earth, for example, in healthcare settings and in the International Space Station too,” she added.

-Additional reporting from the Press Association.