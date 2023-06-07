More home burglaries last summer than in winter, new figures show

THERE WAS A 2.8% decrease in residential burglaries during the winter of 2022/2023 compared to the previous summer, according to new figures by An Garda Síochána.

There were 3,067 reported burglaries in summer 2022, compared to 2,988 that winter.

Gardaí from Operation Thor, which focuses on burglaries, said the trend “reverses traditional crime statistics”, which usually show a surge when daylight hours are fewer.

It also noted a 21.6% decrease in residential burglaries compared to the previous winter.

Covid restrictions were still in place for the winter of 2021/22, as pubs and restaurants were forced to close by 8pm.

Gardaí say there has been a 75% reduction in burglaries since the commencement of Operation Thor in 2015, when the figure was at 12,057.

“An Garda Síochána remains committed to working with individuals and communities both rural and urban to targeting those involved in burglary and related crime types, particularly those who may attempt to use the motorway network to benefit their criminal activities,” it said.