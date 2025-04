MORE THAN 200 animals were removed from a single property by the ISPCA recently.

The home in Co Kildare was housing 207 animals, including 25 dogs, 95 rabbits, 58 guinea pigs, 22 hamsters, 4 mice, 1 terrapin, 1 turtle and 1 corn snake.

Their removal came after a call was made to the charity’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline from someone concerned for the welfare of several animals being kept at the property.

ISPC Inspector Jimmy McCormack discovered a “serious animal overpopulation and overcrowding problem”.

“Animals of various species were being bred, and also retained, with the result that the numbers grew out of control,” a statement from the charity said.

There were over 25 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, including four puppies, living in the kitchen of the house.

“The dogs appeared to be friendly and in generally good health but the noise from their barking was deafening and the environment was extremely stressful,” it said.

There were also hamsters, mice, a corn snake, a slider terrapin and a musk turtle in the house.

In an outside shed, a large numbers of rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters were found confined in overcrowded rusty cages stacked on top of each other.

Although basic food, bedding and water was being provided, the conditions were considered “wholly inadequate”.

“The shed was dark with little natural light and ventilation was poor. Several of the rabbits were sneezing and some had runny eyes, and guinea pigs and rabbits were housed together which is not recommended,” the ISPCA said.

“In addition to the pet animals in the shed, wild mice were also living there and burrowing through the straw.”

Due to the extent of the problem, assistance was required from the Dublin SPCA, Cork SPCA and other animal welfare charities, and a large-scale rescue operation was mounted.

The ISPCA said that the people living in the home “fully acknowledged” that the numbers of animals had become too much for them.

It said they cooperated fully with the removal of the animals and complied with all instructions given by ISPCA Inspectors.

Subsequent veterinary examinations found that several of the small animals had respiratory issues, their nails were overgrown and one of the rabbits “had to have faeces caked on its back end clipped away”.

“Sadly, two of the rabbits had neurological issues and were euthanised on veterinary advice.”

Chief Inspector Dowling said it was a “shock” to see such a volume of animals in a small space.

“Most of the small animals lived their lives in a dark, dirty mouse infested shed with insufficient room to hop around and exhibit natural behaviour,” he said.

“The situation should never have been allowed to get so out of hand but thankfully we were able to intervene before the physical health of the animals deteriorated further.

“Our priority is the welfare of the animals involved, but we also must be mindful of working with vulnerable people.”

If members of the public have concern for an animals welfare, they can call the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515.