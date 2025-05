GOOD MORNING.

Liverpool

1. Dozens of people were injured yesterday after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans celebrating the club’s recent Premier League title win.

With most people enjoying a spring break holiday, up to 1 million Liverpool fans had lined the streets to celebrate the team as they moved through the city centre with the Premier League trophy on an open-top bus.

Undocumented Irish

2. Undocumented Irish people living in the US are not attending routine meetings with immigration enforcement agents out of fear that they may be deported.

Many believe that they can “disappear back into the economy” where they have been evading deportation for years. Others avoid meeting with immigration officials on advice from their solicitor.

Housing Committee

3. The Central Bank is expected to tell politicians that an average of 54,000 new homes must be delivered annually over the next 25 years in order to address the current housing shortfall.

Occupied Territories Bill

4. Tánaiste Simon Harris is to seek Cabinet approval today for a bill to ban imports from the illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian territories.

The bill in its original form would have banned all trade with illegally occupied territories, including illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine. The revised bill, however, is not expected to cover services, just goods.

Hip surgeries

5. Families of children who underwent hip surgeries at Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital have been told that only one parent can attend the follow-up assessment for their child that Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) promised.

Shipwreck prosecutions

6. Seventeen members of Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard have been charged over their response to the deadliest Mediterranean migrant shipwreck in decades.

The Adriana, a ship destined for Italy carrying more than 750 people, sank in Greece’s rescue zone in international waters in June 2023. Only 82 bodies were recovered and 104 people survived.

Fiona Pender search

7. Searches will resume this morning on bogland in Co Offaly as part of the upgraded investigation into the murder of Fiona Pender, who went missing in 1996.

Fiona was last seen at around 6am on the morning of 23 August, 1996, at her flat at Church Street, in Tullamore.

Head injury death

8. A teenager has died in New Zealand after taking part in a rugby-inspired craze that sees participants sprint into each other head-on with no protective gear, police said today.