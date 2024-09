GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. Casement Park

The UK government will not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euros in 2028 due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

2. Racist attacks

Bomb threats been made at schools, homes and public buildings in Springfield, Ohio after Donald Trump spread conspiracy theories about the small US town’s Haitian immigrant community, leaving some in fear for their lives.

3. Gaza

More than 560,000 children aged under ten in Gaza have been vaccinated against polio during the first round of an emergency campaign, nearly a month after the first case of the disease in the region in 25 years was recorded.

4. Accommodation

A group of 46 Ukrainians who have been told they must leave their accommodation in Co Waterford within two weeks have written to the Department of Integration seeking it to put a stay on the decision.

5. ‘Sin’ to ‘drive away migrants’

Speaking about the upcoming US election, Pope Francis said it a “grave sin” to “drive away migrants”.

6. Deportations

The head of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) has said he expects a ‘significant increase’ in the number of deportation orders in the coming months as a result of changes in how An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice work.

7. Boeing strike

Thousands of Boeing factory workers in the US striked yesterday after voting overwhelmingly to reject a contract with the company, its first strike in 16 years.

8. Cannabis

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants after discovering growhouses in separate operations in Monaghan and in a Galway Gaeltacht village.

9. Typhoon Yagi

The junta ruling Myanmar has made a rare request for foreign aid amid deadly floods that have displaced hundreds of thousands of people who have already endured three years of war.