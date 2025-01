GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Deepfakes

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has expressed concerns over online advertisements in Ireland for services that let users create deepfake naked images of women.

2. Murder investigation

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was discovered at the scene of a ‘serious incident’ at a home last night in Cavan.

3. Government talks

Members of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s negotiating teams have defended including Michael Lowry in government formation talks, saying the independent TD was given a mandate by the people of Tipperary North.

4. LA wildfires

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.

5. Air Ambulance

A dispute has erupted between paramedics deployed on the Irish helicopter Air Ambulance service with the HSE over working hour arrangements.

6. Gaza

Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter killed eight people yesterday, including two children, and a further 19 children were wounded.

7. Malaga

A 21-year-old Irish woman has sadly died after suffering a fall in a popular rock climbing area near Malaga in southern Spain.

8. Trump

Columnist Larry Donnelly reflects on what US President-elect Trump’s plans are after this week’s political posturing, writing that it appears Trump is “starting as he means to go on”.

9. Savings

And Paul O’Donoghue has advice for Irish consumers on how to get “easy money” through deposit savings rates.