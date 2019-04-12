This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 12 Apr 2019, 7:53 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Shyripa Alexandr
Image: Shutterstock/Shyripa Alexandr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JULIAN ASSANGE A collaborator of Julian Assange has been arrested in Ecuador while trying to flee to Japan, which follows the arrest of the the WikiLeaks founder in London yesterday.

2. #NOT SO FAST Fewer than 40% of all housing developments approved under a special Department of Housing fast-track planning scheme have actually begun construction, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #FAI Two sponsors of the Football Association of Ireland have put further pressure on the organisation by calling for its board to adopt recommendations from two upcoming reviews into its activities.

4. #FOREIGN SPENDING The Department of Foreign Affairs paid more than €1.8 million to have the roof of the Irish embassy in London repaired last year.

5. #BOLDLY GOING Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has carried out its first commercial launch after it brought a Saudi Arabian telecoms satellite into orbit.

6. #RACE ROW British rapper Stormzy has cancelled an appearance at an Austrian festival, claiming his friends and manager were racially profiled ahead of his show.

7. #CHRISTCHURCH A man has pleaded guilty to harassing Muslims outside one of the mosques where dozens of people were gunned down in New Zealand last month.

8. #FRONT LINE Ambulance service providers in Dublin say they face long delays when responding to call outs because of a lack of vehicles in their fleet.

