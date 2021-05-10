#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 10 May 2021
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s your round-up of the news this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 10 May 2021, 7:55 AM
13 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK OPEN: Inter-county travel, some home visits and hairdressers are among the re-opening measures taking effect from today. 

2. #SUPPORT: Domestic abuse survivors have said more support is needed, with Covid-19 lockdowns exacerbating the problem over the past 14 months. 

3. #UNITED STATES: A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in the US state of Colorado, shooting dead six adults before killing himself.

4. #FINANCE: The Tánaiste said the government is examining new financial supports for businesses that have been most affected by the lockdown.

5. #SCOTLAND: Nicola Sturgeon has told the UK Prime Minister that a second vote on Scottish independence should be a “matter of when – not if”.

6. #WORKING: According to a new poll, most office workers want to work from home for two to three days per week after the pandemic. 

7. #UNREST: Israeli police have faced off with Palestinian protesters in east Jerusalem as the holy city’s worst religious unrest in several years continued yesterday.

8. #VACCINES: The pace of administering vaccinations in India since the country offered jabs to all adults this month has dropped, with states saying they only have limited stock to give out.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

