The 8 at 8: Monday

1. #BACK OPEN: Inter-county travel, some home visits and hairdressers are among the re-opening measures taking effect from today.

2. #SUPPORT: Domestic abuse survivors have said more support is needed, with Covid-19 lockdowns exacerbating the problem over the past 14 months.

3. #UNITED STATES: A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in the US state of Colorado, shooting dead six adults before killing himself.

4. #FINANCE: The Tánaiste said the government is examining new financial supports for businesses that have been most affected by the lockdown.

5. #SCOTLAND: Nicola Sturgeon has told the UK Prime Minister that a second vote on Scottish independence should be a “matter of when – not if”.

6. #WORKING: According to a new poll, most office workers want to work from home for two to three days per week after the pandemic.

7. #UNREST: Israeli police have faced off with Palestinian protesters in east Jerusalem as the holy city’s worst religious unrest in several years continued yesterday.

8. #VACCINES: The pace of administering vaccinations in India since the country offered jabs to all adults this month has dropped, with states saying they only have limited stock to give out.