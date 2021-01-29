The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DATA: Here’s what this week’s Covid-19 data tells us about Ireland’s third wave.
2. #ENNIS: A young woman is fighting for her life in hospital after an apparent assault in Co Clare yesterday evening.
3. #SYSTEMS: The digital system for the vaccine programme is “vital to its success”, the Oireachtas Health Committee will be told today.
4. #VACCINE: An experimental Covid-19 vaccine appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK and South Africa studies, said manufacturer Novavax.
5. #ENVIRONMENT: Analysis has found that Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by almost 6% last year, largely due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.
6. #RIP: The family of Josh Dunne, the 16-year-old boy who died after an altercation in Dublin on Tuesday, paid tribute to the teenager as a “caring, amazing boy” who was “a dreamer and a do-er”.
7. #EXTENDED: The lockdown in Wales is to remain in force for another three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford will confirm today.
8. #SHOPS: Just under 500 retail workers employed by Arcadia Group’s Irish outlets, which includes the likes of Topshop, Evans and Miss Selfridge, are to be made permanently redundant.
